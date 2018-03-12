Media player
Acid attacker crashes stolen moped into lorry
A 17-year-old boy has been jailed for 10 and a half years for attacking six moped riders with acid while trying to steal their bikes.
Derryck John was arrested after the stolen moped he was riding crashed into the back of a lorry.
The crash was captured on CCTV.
12 Mar 2018
