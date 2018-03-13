Aping around in London
Actors 'monkey around' for new play Great Apes

Peter Elliot has been training actors to be primates for a new satirical play called Great Apes.

Mr Elliot, who trained as a method actor, is teaching actors how to learn the language of apes - each move, each face and what it means.

The play is based on a 1997 novel by Will Self.

