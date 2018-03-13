Mayor of London reads racist abuse

Media player
Sadiq Khan reads out online racist abuse and death threats
The Mayor of London reads out some of the racist abuse he receives online.
Sadiq Khan suggested the level of abuse could deter other people from minority backgrounds from entering politics.
Mr Khan has demanded action from social media firms to tackle hate speech.
13 Mar 2018
