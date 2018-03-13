Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London app-based bus service 'poorly thought through'
Residents are complaining that an experimental shuttle bus service is "poorly thought out" and causing problems.
Chariot is a new bus company in London that picks up passengers from "virtual" bus stops, suggested by customers via an app.
Residents who live along the new bus routes say they were not consulted, leading to buses causing congestion.
-
13 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-43386784/london-app-based-bus-service-poorly-thought-throughRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window