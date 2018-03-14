Media player
CCTV shows murder victim and suspect leaving Mayfair club
Police have released CCTV footage of a student who was murdered 10 years ago leaving a Mayfair nightclub with the man suspected of killing her.
Martine Vik Magnussen was found buried under rubble in the basement of a London flat after she celebrated her end-of-year exams in March 2008.
Farouk Abdulhak, the only suspect in the case, fled to Yemen hours after the 23 year old disappeared and has refused to return.
14 Mar 2018
