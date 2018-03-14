CCTV shows murder victim and suspect

Video

Police have released CCTV footage of a student who was murdered 10 years ago leaving a Mayfair nightclub with the man suspected of killing her.

Martine Vik Magnussen was found buried under rubble in the basement of a London flat after she celebrated her end-of-year exams in March 2008.

Farouk Abdulhak, the only suspect in the case, fled to Yemen hours after the 23 year old disappeared and has refused to return.