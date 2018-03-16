River Thames blighted by plastic waste
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

More plastic waste polluting River Thames in London

More plastic waste is ending up in the River Thames every year, according to the Port of London Authority.

The group, which monitors the river, says the amount of debris collecting in the water is having an impact on marine life.

  • 16 Mar 2018
Go to next video: The invisible plastic in our rivers