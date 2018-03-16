Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
More plastic waste polluting River Thames in London
More plastic waste is ending up in the River Thames every year, according to the Port of London Authority.
The group, which monitors the river, says the amount of debris collecting in the water is having an impact on marine life.
-
16 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-43435650/more-plastic-waste-polluting-river-thames-in-londonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window