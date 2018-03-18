Video

Evelina London Children's Hospital in Lambeth has become the first of its kind in the capital and south-east of England to offer specialist keyhole surgery designed for children.

It comes as more and more youngsters are requiring surgery as a result of playing high-impact sports.

Jovel Jackson-Davis, 15, who plays for Lambeth Tigers and who was once offered a trial with Everton, was one of the first to benefit from this surgery after he injured his hip during a match.