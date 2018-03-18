Kids needing more hip and knee surgeries
Evelina Children's Hospital offer children keyhole surgery

Evelina London Children's Hospital in Lambeth has become the first of its kind in the capital and south-east of England to offer specialist keyhole surgery designed for children.

It comes as more and more youngsters are requiring surgery as a result of playing high-impact sports.

Jovel Jackson-Davis, 15, who plays for Lambeth Tigers and who was once offered a trial with Everton, was one of the first to benefit from this surgery after he injured his hip during a match.

