Video

Alex Turner was forced to quit his career aged 26 to look after his mum after her diagnosis with early-onset dementia.

His mother was rejected from more than 10 London care homes and is convinced she was turned away due to her "high demands", with her being a younger and physically mobile person with dementia.

Sue is now in a residential care home, but after nine years away from work, graphic designer Alex is now trying to get a career.