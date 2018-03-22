PC Keith Palmer remembered one year on

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Westminster attack: Remembering PC Keith Palmer
One year on, an MP, a friend and colleague, and one of the first photographers on the scene recall the moment PC Keith Palmer was killed in the Westminster terror attack.
-
22 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-43508744/westminster-attack-remembering-pc-keith-palmerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window