London suburb burglary gang hunted after family held hostage
Police have released CCTV footage following an aggravated burglary at a family home in Chislehurst.
The burglars threatened an elderly man and children with violence while demanding money and jewellery, police said.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
23 Mar 2018
