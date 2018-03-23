CCTV
Video

London suburb burglary gang hunted after family held hostage

Police have released CCTV footage following an aggravated burglary at a family home in Chislehurst.

The burglars threatened an elderly man and children with violence while demanding money and jewellery, police said.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

