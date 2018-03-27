Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Invasive Pennywort plant 'strangling' River Thames
Local authorities and the Environment Agency are fighting a battle against an invasive plant species overwhelming parts of the River Thames.
Floating Pennywort, originally from the Americas, can grow up to 20cm a day, covering rivers in a green carpet.
It poses a risk to plants, as well as fish and larger animals, which can get tangled in its roots.
More than 50 tonnes of the plant was removed from the Thames in 2017.
-
27 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-43545425/invasive-pennywort-plant-strangling-river-thamesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window