Trafalgar Square's fourth plinth: Where are they now?
Fourth Plinth sculptures: Where are they now?

A thumb, a blue cockerel and a ship in a bottle have all made it onto the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square.

But this time around it's a bull made from syrup cans.

The work, by artist Michael Rakowitz, is a reconstruction of one destroyed by the Islamic State group in Iraq.

But what happens to the works that have previously taken pride of place on the plinth?

  • 28 Mar 2018