Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Parents react to Jaynesh Chudasama sentencing
A drink-driver has been jailed for 13 years after pleading guilty to hitting and killing three teenage boys in Hayes, west London.
However, the families of Harry Rice, George Wilkinson and Josh McGuinness described Jaynesh Chudasama's sentence as an "insult".
Speaking outside the Old Bailey, they said they had hoped for separate consecutive custodial sentences.
-
28 Mar 2018
