School 'traumatised' by pupil death

School 'traumatised' by Tanesha Melbourne shooting death
Tanesha Melbourne, 17, was shot and killed in Tottenham on Monday.
She wanted to become a social worker and had studied GCSEs at an independent school in the area.
Her former principal remembers her as a "wonderful" and "bubbly" girl.
05 Apr 2018
