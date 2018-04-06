Media player
London violence: Tanesha 'would have been a star'
The brother of a 17-year-old girl shot dead in Tottenham, north London, on Monday night, named locally as Tanesha Melbourne, has paid tribute to her.
Hakeem Blake told the BBC Tanesha loved to sing and "would have been a star".
06 Apr 2018
