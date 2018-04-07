Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grime artist's rap after losing friends to youth violence
London grime artist Guvna B is releasing a song which he hopes will encourage people to think twice before turning to violence.
The 28 year old, who has won two MOBO awards, grew up on a London council estate and says he saw his first gun when he was just 12.
-
07 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-43676841/grime-artist-s-rap-after-losing-friends-to-youth-violenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window