Rapping about youth violence.
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grime artist's rap after losing friends to youth violence

London grime artist Guvna B is releasing a song which he hopes will encourage people to think twice before turning to violence.

The 28 year old, who has won two MOBO awards, grew up on a London council estate and says he saw his first gun when he was just 12.

  • 07 Apr 2018
Go to next video: A brief history of grime