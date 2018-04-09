Media player
Vet falsified farmed puppies' paperwork
A west London vet has been found guilty of helping a gang sell thousands of illegally bred puppies by issuing false paperwork for dogs.
Daniel Doherty, who operated out of Uxbridge, provided health checks and vaccination cards to help convince buyers the puppies were legal.
RSCPA inspector, Kirsty Withnall, said she "wasn't expecting a vet to be involved in this sort of case".
