The grandfather of a six-year-old girl who was murdered by her father 11 months after she returned to his care has been describing the final time he and his wife saw her.

Neal Gray and his late wife Linda looked after Ellie Butler for five years until a judge ruled the girl should return to live with her parents Ben Butler and Jennie Gray.

Ellie was subsequently beaten to death by her father in the family's south London home in October 2013.