The family of a mentally ill man who died after being restrained by police say they want answers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Catford custody death man's family 'want answers'

The family of a man who died after being restrained by police in south-east London have been told it could take months before they find out what happened to him.

Kevin Clarke, 35, "appeared to be having a mental health crisis" when police were called to a road in Catford on 9 March.

He died in hospital later that day.

  • 10 Apr 2018