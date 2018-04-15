Media player
Meet the London artist helping people with dementia
Edith Payton used to love drawing, but when she forgot how to do it she lost a hobby.
The 97-year-old is one of more than 72,000 Londoners living with dementia.
Her daughter says she is not the person she used to be. But artists from Creative Minds have put a smile back on Edith's face by reminding her the tricks of the trade.
15 Apr 2018
