Syria air strikes 'degraded' Assad weapons

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syria strikes 'degraded' Assad's chemical weapons ability
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has told the Today Programme that all the RAF crews involved in air strikes in Syria overnight had returned safely.
He said the strikes "degraded" President Assad's chemical weapons capabilities and sent a clear message that his regime "cannot continue to use chemical weapons with impunity".
-
14 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-43765896/syria-strikes-degraded-assad-s-chemical-weapons-abilityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window