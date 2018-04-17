Media player
'I feel like the worst mum in the world'
The mother of seriously ill 11-year-old Melody Driscoll gave a tearful interview to the BBC ahead of the first court hearing over wardship proceedings.
Karina Driscoll said all she ever wanted to do was protect her daughter, but she fears others may have the final say over the care she receives.
17 Apr 2018
