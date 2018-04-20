Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London's Air Ambulance complete Sahara Desert marathon
They save lives responding to emergencies anywhere in London within 15 minutes.
But a team from the capital's air ambulance service has just completed a different kind of challenge - running 250km across the Sahara Desert in 50C heat.
-
20 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-43823265/london-s-air-ambulance-complete-sahara-desert-marathonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window