Parents on patrol
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Parents on London streets to tackle knife crime threat

Parents have been on patrol in London to help protect young people from gangs and knife crime.

Alison Jackson said she has taken matters into her own hands in Ruislip because of concerns over rising violent crime.

The Met Police said the public should report criminal activity but should do so safely and without confrontation.

  • 19 Apr 2018