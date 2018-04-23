Media player
Are e-bikes the way forward in London?
Electric bikes are relatively new to London's commuters, but they are becoming more and more popular with cyclists.
The Mayor of London is encouraging people to abandon cars and take to the roads with e-bikes instead.
Volt, who manufacture electric bikes, says about 50,000 of them are being sold every year.
