Fighting loneliness: Life as a digital nomad
Digital nomads - professionals who work online and therefore don't need to tie themselves to one particular office, city, or even country - are becoming more common.
But it's lifestyle that can be a lonely one.
Could setting up base at a co-living development be the answer?
24 Apr 2018
