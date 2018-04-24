Media player
What is collective living like in London?
The Collective, which houses up to 550 residents, first opened in London in 2016.
It offers residents communal facilities such as a spa, games room and co-working area.
But personal space is limited, at just over eight square metres per room.
The Collective is has submitted further plans for new homes in London and is planning to expand into the US and Germany.
24 Apr 2018
