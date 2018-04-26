Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London elections: Can the Lib Dems win back Kingston?
The south-west London borough of Kingston upon Thames was a Liberal Democrat stronghold, until the Conservatives took control of the council in 2014.
We spoke to local residents to get their views on pressing issues in the borough ahead of polling day on 3 May.
-
26 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-43881782/london-elections-can-the-lib-dems-win-back-kingstonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window