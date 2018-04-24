Local London Elections 2018
Video

London elections: Could Conservative-run Wandsworth become a Labour council?

Wandsworth has been a Conservative-run council since 1978.

But as the London elections draw closer, experts warn there is a real chance of Wandsworth Council switching hands to Labour.

We spoke to local residents to get their views on pressing issues in the borough ahead of polling day on 3 May.

