Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London elections: Could Conservative-run Wandsworth become a Labour council?
Wandsworth has been a Conservative-run council since 1978.
But as the London elections draw closer, experts warn there is a real chance of Wandsworth Council switching hands to Labour.
We spoke to local residents to get their views on pressing issues in the borough ahead of polling day on 3 May.
-
24 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-43882291/london-elections-could-conservative-run-wandsworth-become-a-labour-councilRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window