London elections: Can Labour take control of Barnet Council?
Expectations are high that Labour will relieve the Conservatives of Barnet Council for the first time ever, according to experts.
Labour came very close in 2014, making the north London council the tightest marginal authority in the capital.
With a change to Barnet's administration being a possibility - we spoke to voters in the borough to find out what issues are on their minds.
25 Apr 2018
