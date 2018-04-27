The issues that matter to London's youth

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Local elections 2018: What matters to young Londoners?
Young people in London consider housing, education and crime to be the most important issues in the local elections, according to interviews conducted by the BBC.
Four 17- to 25-year-olds explain why these issues matter to them.
-
27 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-43894521/local-elections-2018-what-matters-to-young-londonersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window