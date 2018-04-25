'My son was killed for rapists' revenge'

Media player
Abraham Badru's mother: Dalston killing 'was revenge'
Abraham Badru was shot in the chest in Dalston, east London, on 25 March while speaking on the phone with a friend.
The 26-year-old received a bravery award in 2009 after he saved a girl from being gang-raped at a party, later giving evidence against her attackers.
His mother Ronke said she believed "in my heart" it was why he was killed.
25 Apr 2018
