TSB boss vows to take control of IT chaos

TSB boss Paul Pester vows to 'take control' of IT chaos
TSB boss Paul Pester has said he will now take direct control of the banking system breakdown that has caused major disruption for customers.
He told the Today programme that he had also drafted in experts from IBM, who would report "directly" to him.
The online problems began six days ago when TSB attempted to move its computer systems from former owner Lloyds.
26 Apr 2018
