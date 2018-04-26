Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London Underground: Noise leaves Pimlico residents distressed
Residents in Pimlico, south London, say the noise of Tube trains running on the Victoria line beneath their homes is causing them distress.
-
26 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-43909893/london-underground-noise-leaves-pimlico-residents-distressedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window