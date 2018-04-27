Alexandra Palace's theatre's multi-million pound renovation.
Alexandra Palace: Multi-million pound renovation of forgotten theatre

London's Alexandra Palace is slowly returning to its former glory.

More than £27m has been spent refurbishing the site, including its disused theatre.

The theatre, which has not been seen by the public for 80 years, will re-open at the end of the year.

