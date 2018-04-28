How one school in the capital is fighting London's toxic air
How one London school is fighting the city's toxic air

Children in Aldgate in London are breathing cleaner air thanks to measures introduced by their school.

Air pollution at Sir John Cass Primary School's playground has fallen below the legal limit for the first time in more than 15 years.

It achieved this by planting more trees, widening pavements and reducing traffic.

