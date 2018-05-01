London Local Elections 2018: The EU Vote

Media player
London Local Elections 2018: What impact will EU nationals have in London?
There are about 1.1 million EU nationals living in London and this week's local elections will be the first time they are able to vote since the Brexit referendum.
But can they make a difference?
01 May 2018
