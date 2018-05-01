Media player
Asperger's woman described being 'dragged' out of BFI
A woman who has Asperger's syndrome was removed from a screening of her favourite film by cinema security staff for laughing too loudly.
Tamsin Parker, 25, had been watching western The Good, The Bad and The Ugly at the British Film Institute (BFI) on London's Southbank on Sunday.
