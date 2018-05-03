Media player
Ten hurt in Jewish festival explosion
Ten people suffered minor injuries when a fire exploded at a Jewish festival in London, police have said.
Hatzola, a volunteer emergency medical service, said it provided a "mega response team" at the event in Stamford Hill.
Jewish news website The Yeshiva World said a bonfire exploded when it was lit.
03 May 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window