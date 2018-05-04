Lib Dems regain Richmond council
The Liberal Democrats have regained control of Richmond-upon-Thames for the first time in eight years.

Labour increased its number of councillors but failed uproot the Conservatives in key battlegrounds like Wandsworth, Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea.

