Lib Dems regain Richmond council

Local Elections 2018: Lib Dems win Richmond-upon-Thames Council
The Liberal Democrats have regained control of Richmond-upon-Thames for the first time in eight years.
Labour increased its number of councillors but failed uproot the Conservatives in key battlegrounds like Wandsworth, Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea.
04 May 2018
