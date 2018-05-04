Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Marsquake' monitor due to fly to Mars in Nasa mission
A tool to measure seismic activity on Mars, or "Marsquakes", is due to be launched into space.
It will be used on Nasa's upcoming mission to Mars, which launches from California on 5 May.
Tom Pike, from Imperial College London, says the sensitive tool will assist scientists in finding out whether there are plate tectonics, which cause earthquakes, on Mars.
-
04 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-44004015/marsquake-monitor-due-to-fly-to-mars-in-nasa-missionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window