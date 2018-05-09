A bold new festival celebrates artist creativity later in life.
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New festival to celebrate older artists' creativity

A new festival profiling artists aged 65 years and over is due to open at London's Southbank Centre.

"(B)old will celebrate "great artists who stand the test of time, and do not shy away from the issues facing them", organisers said.

The festival will run from 14-20 May.

  • 09 May 2018