The Duke of Cambridge has officially reopened London Bridge station following a £1bn redevelopment project.

Prince William unveiled a plaque and met groups of apprentices, project leaders and architects after arriving at the station on a train from Blackfriars.

It was his first royal engagement since the birth of his third child, Prince Louis, and he was given a book about Southwark Cathedral's cat to read to his children.

The five-year rebuild has seen the creation of a huge concourse and other new facilities at the station.