Brand new Elizabeth Line depot opens
A brand new state-of-the-art train depot has opened in west London ahead of the launch of the new Elizabeth Line.
The base in Old Oak Common will be at the heart of the Crossrail project and house just under half of all the new Elizabeth Line trains.
10 May 2018
