World's best chef hopes to "inspire" other women in the industry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Clare Smyth: Why winning 'world's best female chef' matters

A woman who runs a restaurant in Notting Hill has been named the best female chef in the world.

Clare Smyth, who is is the only woman in Great Britain to have run a restaurant with three Michelin stars, says she wants to inspire more women to follow in her footsteps.

She invited us into her west London restaurant, Core, tell more about being a trailblazer in her industry.

  • 12 May 2018