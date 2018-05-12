Media player
Video
Clare Smyth: Why winning 'world's best female chef' matters
A woman who runs a restaurant in Notting Hill has been named the best female chef in the world.
Clare Smyth, who is is the only woman in Great Britain to have run a restaurant with three Michelin stars, says she wants to inspire more women to follow in her footsteps.
She invited us into her west London restaurant, Core, tell more about being a trailblazer in her industry.
12 May 2018
