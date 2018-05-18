"Love not Nazis"
Warning over Polish far-right groups 'coming to London'

There is a warning about the growth of Polish far-right groups after residents in north London have been cleaning up Nazi graffiti.

One of Poland's leading anti-racism organisations said it is also concerned about the number of far-right speakers coming to the city.

In the past six months, two high profile Polish nationals, well known for their anti-Semitic and Islamaphobic views have tried to hold events.

