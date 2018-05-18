Media player
Disabled policeman trained own assistance dog
A disabled policeman trained his pet Lily to become an assistance dog to help him continue working.
After his injury worsened, Brian left the police force and is now back on the job hunt with Lily's help.
Video journalist: Atif Rashid
18 May 2018
