Relatives of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire have spoken on the opening day of the public inquiry.

Marcio Gomes was in tears as he recalled holding his son Logan, stillborn after his parents escaped the fire, hoping it was a bad dream.

The inquiry will look into all the deaths - including one victim who died in January, having been in hospital since the blaze.

Five others were remembered on the inquiry's first day, which began with a 72-second silence in memory of those who died.

They include artist Khadija Saye and her mother Mary Mendy, Denis Murphy, Joseph Daniels and Mohamed Neda.

Families are being given as long as they want to tell the inquiry about their loved ones through a mixture of words, pictures and videos.