Centuries-old ferry service under threat of closure
The 500 year old Hampton Ferry service across the River Thames is being threatened with closure.
According to the ferry's owner, plans to build two bays beside the ferry's docking point as part of a planned activity centre could make operating the ferry impossible.
The Environment Agency says it is in conversation with the ferry owners.
23 May 2018
