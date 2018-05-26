Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How a couple with dementia care for each other
Sylvia and Dennis both live with dementia and have spoken about how tough it is for them to day-to-day tasks.
Here, the couple talk about difficulties when going to the shops and getting on-board a bus.
To coincide with Dementia Action Week the Mayor Sadiq Khan pledged London would become the first dementia-friendly capital city.
-
26 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-44261147/how-a-couple-with-dementia-care-for-each-otherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window